Wii Accessories Hit New High/Low

Can't get enough of Wii peripherals. Especially the crummy, unlicensed ones. Like this! This is the Airplane Controller Stand, for both the the Nintendo Wü and Nintendo Waa. Why do we need an Airplane Controller Stand? Why, for the countless Wü/Waa flight games that use both the Wü/Waa Remote and it's patented nunchuk as pointing mechanisms, silly. Can't believe you even had to ask that. You're so silly.

