The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wii Demand Making Future Planning Difficult

king.gifBeing Elvis seemed like a pretty great life. Rocking for thousands of adoring fans, "showing" a few your dressing room and then passing out on a firm pillow of half-eaten, fried peanut butter and banana and pill sandwiches. But when you're dealing with an insatiable public, it can be difficult to plan a more...sustainable...lifestyle than Elvis had. Nintendo's Reggie Fils-Aime explains my heavy-handed metaphor:

The level of demand we are facing complicates all of our future business planning,...all of that becomes a much tougher exercise until we have supply and demand curves that intersect.

Because too much peanut butter will stick your mouth clean shut and it becomes tough to speak at board meetings.

Nintendo says Wii shortages hurt planning [via maxconsole] [image: Shel Silverstein]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles