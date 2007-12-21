Wii Demand Making Future Planning Difficult

Being Elvis seemed like a pretty great life. Rocking for thousands of adoring fans, "showing" a few your dressing room and then passing out on a firm pillow of half-eaten, fried peanut butter and banana and pill sandwiches. But when you're dealing with an insatiable public, it can be difficult to plan a more...sustainable...lifestyle than Elvis had. Nintendo's Reggie Fils-Aime explains my heavy-handed metaphor:

The level of demand we are facing complicates all of our future business planning,...all of that becomes a much tougher exercise until we have supply and demand curves that intersect.

Because too much peanut butter will stick your mouth clean shut and it becomes tough to speak at board meetings.



