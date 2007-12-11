Wii Firmware Update, Photo Channel "Upgrade" Hits

Nintendo Wii owners may notice a haunting, pulsing glow emanating from their tiny white consoles tonight, as updated system software and Wii Shop goodies have arrived. The gift-giving feature that allows for Virtual Console games and Wii Ware titles to be sent to online friends is now available via the Wii Shop channel. Version 1.1 of the Photo Channel, which adds personalised icons and removes MP3 support is also live.

A handful of minor visual changes to the Wii Shop Channel have also been added, but nothing worth scrambling to the internet for. What is worth scrambling for is some Pokemon Snap! *downloads*