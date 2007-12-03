The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wii Fit On Sale, Unboxed and Touched

2007-12-01-304.jpg Over the weekend, Wii Fit went on sale in Japan. Most stores were selling one-Wii Fit-per-person, and it did brisk business with long lines. (With the current health craze in Japan, we imagine that it will continue to do well.) This shouldn't come as a surprise as Nintendo's been advertising Wii Fit pretty hard in primetime here. Hit the jump for CheapyD's unboxing.

I'm not planning on picking up Wii Fit until I get back from the States. Played around with it a bit at E3, but I'm interested in hearing about the retail version. Impressions from anyone who purchased it are appreciated.
Wii Fit in Den-Den Town [Ota Road]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles