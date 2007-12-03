Wii Fit On Sale, Unboxed and Touched

Over the weekend, Wii Fit went on sale in Japan. Most stores were selling one-Wii Fit-per-person, and it did brisk business with long lines. (With the current health craze in Japan, we imagine that it will continue to do well.) This shouldn't come as a surprise as Nintendo's been advertising Wii Fit pretty hard in primetime here. Hit the jump for CheapyD's unboxing.
I'm not planning on picking up Wii Fit until I get back from the States. Played around with it a bit at E3, but I'm interested in hearing about the retail version. Impressions from anyone who purchased it are appreciated.
Wii Fit in Den-Den Town [Ota Road]
