Wii GHIII's Crummy Mono Sound Being Fixed Via Replacements

For all it's waggling and squawky missed-note benefits, the Wii version of Guitar Hero III has a little problem. Its sound only outputs in mono. Blergh. Owners of the game who either noticed or care enough to care can begin leaving the picket lines outside Activision HQ, however, with the company announcing that they'll be shipping out re-mastered discs in "early 2008" to any and all customers interested. And yes, before your indignant routines spark into life, this replacement disc will be 100% free.

[IGN]