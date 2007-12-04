Wii, Ladies, No Shirts

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

nutstopless.jpg This isn't kind of NSFW, it's totally NSFW and totally After Dark. British lad magazine Nuts has clips of "models" Cara and Kayleigh playing games like Wario Ware on the Wii. Innocent enough! Save for the embarrassing fact that they are not wearing shirts and oiled up. Get this: There are 12 (count 'em, twelve) shameful Nuts clips. Endless jubblie overkill! NSFW Clips [Nuts, Thanks Sean!]

