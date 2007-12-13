Wii Overtakes GameCube (In Japan)

WHO WANTS NUMBERS? Gaf poster JoshuaJSlone has done us all a favour and jumped headfirst into the Wii's lifetime Japanese sales data, coming up with all kinds of neat figures, charts and comparisons. Neatest: the Wii has already overtaken the Gamecube's lifetime sales. Poor Gamecube. Slightly less neat: he's charted the Wii's sales against the other major consoles, showing that only the GBA and DS, with its mysterious money-printing ways, can hope to stand against the might of affordability, waggle and Wii Sports.

Wii Sales Data [via GoNintendo]