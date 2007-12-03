Will There Be Activision Blizzard Branding? No.

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

actard.jpeg As we announced last night, Vivendi Games (which includes Blizzard Entertainment) and Activision have merged after Vivendi bought a majority share in the company. Like with any merger, things will obviously change. Things like the name, which will now be Activision Blizzard. Say that a couple times: Activision Blizzard, Activision Blizzard, Activision Blizzard. Seeing that on a game box just might frighten customers. Thankfully, we won't ever see that corporate moniker on a game box. Blizzard President and CEO Mike Morhaime explains:

In fact our games have never been branded as Vivendi. The Activision Blizzard brand will not appear anywhere as a consumer-facing brand. Basically it is a corporate brand for the overall company. If you want to buy stock in the company, the stock is called Activision Blizzard; the central shared services for the company, such as the sales and distribution force, will be Activision Blizzard. But Blizzard Entertainment will continue to be a publishing label... You should not see it [Activision Blizzard]on anything. It will not be associated with any product.

Thank goodness, because it sucks. Actard or Blizzivision would've been pretty sweet, though.
CEO Talks [1Up, Thanks Andrew!]

