Will There Be Activision Blizzard Branding? No.

As we announced last night, Vivendi Games (which includes Blizzard Entertainment) and Activision have merged after Vivendi bought a majority share in the company. Like with any merger, things will obviously change. Things like the name, which will now be Activision Blizzard. Say that a couple times: Activision Blizzard, Activision Blizzard, Activision Blizzard. Seeing that on a game box just might frighten customers. Thankfully, we won't ever see that corporate moniker on a game box. Blizzard President and CEO Mike Morhaime explains:
In fact our games have never been branded as Vivendi. The Activision Blizzard brand will not appear anywhere as a consumer-facing brand. Basically it is a corporate brand for the overall company. If you want to buy stock in the company, the stock is called Activision Blizzard; the central shared services for the company, such as the sales and distribution force, will be Activision Blizzard. But Blizzard Entertainment will continue to be a publishing label... You should not see it [Activision Blizzard]on anything. It will not be associated with any product.
Thank goodness, because it sucks. Actard or Blizzivision would've been pretty sweet, though.
CEO Talks [1Up, Thanks Andrew!]
