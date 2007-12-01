Win Hellgate With "Hell"

Our Show-Us-Hell-Win-Hellgate: London contest continues! Reader Joey sends us this "Hell" from a Pokémon card. Clever! Remember, we're giving away a copy of Hellgate: London. Here's the contest: Show us the word "Hell" on something — anything, but just don't write it. Take a picture of it and send it to kotakucontestATkotakuDOTcom. Deadline for this is next Wednesday, December 5th. Remember: You're not just playing for a copy of Hellgate: London but the proverbial INTERNET FAME. Good luck!

