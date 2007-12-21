Windows Media Player Helps WoW Load Faster?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

wmv.jpgFile this under "life's inane curiosities". Word is spreading that if you want to improve your load times in World of Warcraft, you should turn on Windows Media Player. That's it! Just turn it on, leave it on, and somehow your game of WoW will load quicker, especially in busy, high-traffic sections of the game. I'd test it, but, you know, don't play WoW, so any of you lot fancy giving it a try? Let us know how you go, and feel free to throw in a hypothesis or two, because we've not a clue how this all works.
