The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Women In Gaming From A PR Perspective

talifischer.jpgMTV Multiplayer's week-long interview series on women in gaming comes to a close today with a noticeably positive spin. Tracey John's chats with Tali Fischer, a PR manager with Sega of America, who offers her opinion on the portrayal of women in games in a comment on Spike TV VGA's display of nude women in video game bodypaint.

When it comes down to it — beauty sells. No matter what industry. Putting a good looking guy out front (like Abercrombie) appeals, having beautiful women starring in television shows appeals, and so does a great figure in body paint. The day we start looking at something like this and saying it is a bad thing and is sexist is the day we need to re-evaluate pop culture as a whole.

Fischer hasn't seen any of the discrimination or sexism that other women in the gaming industry have encountered, though in her particular profession the chances of any real dirt coming to fore are relatively slim anyway. I've known a great many PR people in my day, and they've all been extremely cheery, positive people, even when faced with promoting a product that's less than amazing. Not that Sega has ever had a less than amazing product, of course.

I'm guessing a lot of PR folks go home and cry at the end of the day. It's okay PR people. We understand. Let us know if you need hugs.

Women Working in Games: Sega PR's Tali Fischer On Progress, Sweatpants, And Naked Women At The VGAs [MTV Multiplayer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles