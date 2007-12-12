Wonderworld Amusement Park Brings Mini-Games To Wii

Majesco is bringing all the fun of a visit to a theme park home to the Nintendo Wii this summer with Wonderworld Amusement Park. Along with some playable 3D carnival rides, the game will feature 30 mini-games for the whole family based on real carnival games but designed with the title's five different themed areas in mind. I am guessing that one of those themes is nursery rhymes, making the girl in the screenshot above Little Miss Muffet instead of creepy forest spider rice-cake girl. Players will also be able to create their own character and dress them up in items bought with their carnival winnings, so if you really want to be creepy forest spider rice-cake girl knock yourself out. All I can say is it is about time the Wii got a compilation of mini-games.

MAJESCO ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES 'WONDERWORLD AMUSEMENT PARK' FOR THE Wii™ SYSTEM

New Game Lets You Enjoy Boardwalk Games and Rides in the Family Living Room

EDISON, N.J., December 11, 2007 - Majesco Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: COOL), an innovative provider of video games for the mass market, today announced Wonderworld Amusement Park for the Wii™ home video game system. Developed by Coyote Console, Wonderworld Amusement Park brings to life a fully 3D world of games, rides and prizes across multiple themed areas that players can explore with personalised avatars.

"In summertime, nothing is more synonymous with family fun than a day at an amusement park. In Wonderworld Amusement Park, we bring this sense of excitement and adventure to the Wii with four player support that enables the whole family to play together," said Jesse Sutton, Chief Executive Officer, Majesco. "Only the Wii Remote™ and Nunchuk™ controllers let us reproduce the real life thrill of these games and rides from the comfort of the living room."

Wonderworld Amusement Park includes 30 different mini-games that mirror real carnival games but are re-imagined in the park's five stylized fantasy areas. Players immerse themselves in this fantastical world of fun by creating and customising their own unique character with outfits and accessories purchased with mini-game winnings. As an added bonus, gamers can also enjoy playable rides within the 3D park and challenge other family members in several 4-player gameplay modes.

Wonderworld Amusement Park will launch in summer 2008. For more information, please visit www.majescoentertainment.com.