Vy govo'rite po ang'liiski? No? Then this is probably good news for you. Blizzard has announced a fully localised Russian version of World of Warcraft for release in 2008. Russian will be the fifth European language supported by the massively multiplayer phenomenon, joining English, French, German, and Spanish.

"Considering the scale and enthusiasm of the Russian community, we recognised that offering a dedicated Russian-language version of World of Warcraft was the next important step for the game in Europe," said Mike Morhaime, president and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. "We're looking forward to providing an even more accessible gameplay experience to current and future players."

Blizzard is currently assembling a dedicated Russian-speaking support team in France and Ireland to ensure that complaints of бойцов грабителей are taken care of with trademark Russian efficiency. Expect a "What is your game?" from Yakov Smirnoff in the very near future.