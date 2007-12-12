The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

wowrussian.jpgVy govo'rite po ang'liiski? No? Then this is probably good news for you. Blizzard has announced a fully localised Russian version of World of Warcraft for release in 2008. Russian will be the fifth European language supported by the massively multiplayer phenomenon, joining English, French, German, and Spanish.

"Considering the scale and enthusiasm of the Russian community, we recognised that offering a dedicated Russian-language version of World of Warcraft was the next important step for the game in Europe," said Mike Morhaime, president and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. "We're looking forward to providing an even more accessible gameplay experience to current and future players."

Blizzard is currently assembling a dedicated Russian-speaking support team in France and Ireland to ensure that complaints of бойцов грабителей are taken care of with trademark Russian efficiency. Expect a "What is your game?" from Yakov Smirnoff in the very near future.

Blizzard Entertainment® Announces Russian-Language Version of World of Warcraft®

PARIS, France - Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. today announced that World of Warcraft®, its award-winning, subscription-based massively multiplayer online role-playing game, is to be fully localised in Russian for release in 2008. The Russian version will be the fifth officially supported European language, complementing the existing English, French, German and Spanish versions.

A dedicated Russian-speaking team is currently being assembled at the Blizzard Europe offices in France and Ireland to ensure Russian World of Warcraft players will benefit from the same quality of 24/7 native-language support as other European players. Roles will include in-game support, offline technical and customer support, localisation and quality assurance, community relations, and creation and maintenance of a new official Russian World of Warcraft website.

Further details on language pack downloads and migration plans for existing Russian players will be available closer to the release. To keep pace with the multi-lingual European growth of World of Warcraft and development of other games, Blizzard is currently hiring for numerous open positions. More information on available career opportunities at Blizzard Europe, including positions on the Russian team, can be found at http://www.blizzard.co.uk/jobopp.

