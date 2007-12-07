WotC Partners With Stainless Games

Wizards of the Coast, creators of Magic the Gathering and holders of the sacred Dungeons and Dragons property are teaming up with the UK's Stainless Games to create an online downloadable video game. Stainless has done several games for Xbox Live Arcade, including Novadrome, Crystal Quest, and most recently Asteroids Deluxe.

"Wizards of the Coast has created many of the most popular brands in roleplaying, trading card and tabletop strategy games" said Patrick Buckland, CEO for Stainless Games. "We're proud to be working with one of the most treasured IPs in the games field in a true partnership which will produce a real gaming revolution later next year."

Let the wild speculation begin! Is it Magic the Gathering for Xbox Live? An online version of D&D with downloadable episodic content and community created modules? We won't know until details start trickling out next year. Until then, something is coming. Hooray for something!