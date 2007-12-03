Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Vivendi Games and Activision Merge to Create Activision Blizzard Okay, I had no idea this was coming. Not sure what ramifications this will have for us in Australia, but I'm going to try and find out.

Soul Calibur IV Wants To Remind You It Has Giant Breasts Norks before nine? Of course, Kotaku delivers. No need to thank us.

Alleged Gamespot Employee Spills Guts On Valleywag The inside scoop on the whole "review scores versus advertising" debacle developing over at CNET's gaming wing.

BioShock DLC, Fixes Due Next Week It only took three and a half months (!), but they're finally here. A bit slow there 2K...

Assassin's Creed PS3 Patch Arrives ... Considering Ubisoft can get a patch out for Assassin's Creed within a week or two. Keep up the good work!

