Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

Treyarch Taking Call of Duty Back To WWII? Seems like a silly idea considering how well the modern version has done. That's if you can afford it, of course.

Spike Video Game Awards: Winners, Losers and Boozers A good showing this year, and I'm reasonably happy with the winners. I won't spoil it for here though, so click on the link for Kotaku's coverage of the event.

Ziff Sets Us Straight On Stolen Street Fighter IV Pics Unfortunately, this story just missed out on coming across during Saturday morning refeed of US content to the Oz site. Apologies for it being on the front page for so long without the correction. As much as I'd like to work 24/7 to make sure this sort of thing doesn't happen, I've got to sleep some time.

Who Wants New Grand Theft Auto IV Screens? GTA IV - it isn't out until "sometime" next year, but that doesn't mean we can't stare lovingly at screenshots.

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

