Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

Chinese Kid Becomes 'Fire Mage,' Sets Fire to Classmate If he'd specced Frost, he could have thrown out Ice Block while the cops beat on him. Seriously though, kids setting fire to each other? Madness.
Criterion Responds To Burnout Paradise Criticism Obviously, Criterion thinks the game is awesome. If you can't understand that, then that's your problem. Well, I guess it'll become its problem if it doesn't sell…
Want The Universe At War OST? It's Free! We all like free stuff, and I know I certainly not going to say no to a soundtrack, sans price.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink