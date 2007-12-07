Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Uncharted Sequel? Count On It The first one's been successful, makes sense that a sequel would go down well.

Is Sega Working On Dreamcast 2? It's a nice thought, but Sega's been out of the hardware game a little too long to mount a comeback. But how about a handheld...

Frankenreview, Geometry Wars: Galaxies (DS) The arcade space shooter arrives on Nintendo's popular handheld. Read our monstrous review!

List of Early 2008 Titles Doesn't Include SSBB Guess we'll be waiting well into the new year for Super Smash Bros. Brawl. Wiis on standby.

And some late night Australian content that you may have missed while you were, well, sleeping.

Auran To Cut Staff This Friday Still waiting to hear back from Auran and Tantalus about the details. As soon as I know, you will.

EVE Online Trinity Patch Corrupts Windows XP Don't be so quick to upgrade... you might find it's the last one you ever do. Until you fix the problem, of course.

