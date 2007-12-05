Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

Xbox 360 DivX/XviD Tested, Approved Microsoft's console is finally ready to play all those videos you acquired legitimately.

Dell Unveils WoW-Themed XPS Laptops Can these possibly sell? Being a WoW player isn't exactly something one advertises... unless they're a super-dork.

Celebs Gaming Demands Justin Timberlake gets his game on? No wai!

Big Mergers Back On The Menu Says Take-Two CEO Well, to say otherwise would be silly, considering the big-arse merger that went down yesterday.

Oh Good, My DualShock 3's Arrived Luke takes a look at his new toy for the Playstation 3. It's white and shaky!