Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

Zero Punctuation on Mass Effect I don't know how he managed to squeeze bacon, nerds and Bruce Campbell into the one review, but he did. If you're wondering what the aforementioned things have to do with Mass Effect you'll just have to watch.

Duke Nukem Forever Teaser Trailer It's lame. That's all I'm going to say. Duke's line at the end isn't so bad, but the rest of the video is a bunch of half-a-second long shots on some monster. It looks like it's in-game though.

Details On Warhawk Expansions, Patch It's details. On an expansion. To Warhawk.

Kane & Lynch Demo Up On Xbox Live You know, in case anyone cares to play it. I mean according to Eidos, it got such awesome reviews.

Oh, wait...

