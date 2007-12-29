Writers' Strike To Help Gaming?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

desperatehousewives.jpgTV has died, with most shows out of new episodes because of the Writers' Strike. So people like Joseph Olin, President of the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences, think that video games are ready to fill the entertainment void.

If you're a fan of network programming, maybe seeing another repeat of 'Pushing Daisies' or 'Cold Case' will inspire you to finish that level of 'Ratchet and Clank Future' instead.

And then Olin doesn't miss the chance to take a shot at the film industry.

There's a much better relationship between game developers and publishers than there appears to be in terms of all the polemics between the writers, producers and studios.

And while that's probably true, is it really saying all that much?

Video game industry capitalising on writers' strike [via gamingtoday]

