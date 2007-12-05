XBL Silver Subscribers Kicked In Nuts Again, This Time MS Means It

You might remember, little over a year ago Microsoft said they'd be trying something new on Xbox Live. Something aimed at enticing bullying those pesky Silver subscribers into upgrading to a paid, Gold account. Thankfully the whole thing seemed to go away, everyone got free stuff at the same time, everyone forgot about it. Til now. Microsoft PR mouthpiece Larry Hryb has sent notice that a new feature's been implemented into the dash that will endlessly remind Silver subscribers that until they want to start paying Microsoft money for the privilege of being marketed to, they'll be locked out of content for a week. Same argument as last time, we know, but implementing it into the dash like that makes us think they really mean it this time.

FYI: Free Xbox Live Marketplace content and Silver accounts [Microsoft]