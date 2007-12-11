XBL Video Marketplace *Finally* Leaves America, Goes Elsewhere

After months of pining, longing and (mostly justified) whining, the Xbox Live Video Marketplace has finally gone global. As of, oh, right now, Xbox 360 owners in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and Canada can download a variety of SD and HD content, though be warned: prices vary between regions. If you're in the UK, they're not far off American prices, so you've done OK for once. Canada, though... well, let's just say that at 610 points for a new HD movie, Canada is getting crammed in the nether-regions and leave it at that.

[Microsoft]