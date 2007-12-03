XBLA Adds Cheap Arcade Hits

A quintet of Xbox Live Arcade releases are permanently getting a price drop, ushering in the Arcade Hits program. What makes something an Arcade Hit? Something that was, at one time, more expensive than it is now. Distinguished company, no? The first games to get the Arcade Hits designation will be Lumines Live!, Zuma Deluxe, Small Arms, Marble Blast Ultra and Bankshot Billiards 2. Lumines Live! for 800 Microsoft Points, here I come!

Arcade Hits [Xbox]