Our friends over at Gizmodo got up early this morning to put the Xbox 360's new DivX and XviD support through the paces. They confirmed that, yes, burned media plays back just fine without being copied to the hard drive. And the software supported every file they threw at it with ease. The only catch is that once in a while the aspect ratios get wonky—something that you see in all types of media products but proves annoying nonetheless. Still, they put the experience at "90% of the way there." And since much of the gaming industry never gives anything 100% anyway, that's basically a 95% or better. Xbox 360 DivX/XviD Playback Tested (Verdict: It's Almost Perfect) [gizmodo]
Xbox 360 DivX/XviD Tested, Approved
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink