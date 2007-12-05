Xbox 360 DivX/XviD Tested, Approved

Our friends over at Gizmodo got up early this morning to put the Xbox 360's new DivX and XviD support through the paces. They confirmed that, yes, burned media plays back just fine without being copied to the hard drive. And the software supported every file they threw at it with ease. The only catch is that once in a while the aspect ratios get wonky—something that you see in all types of media products but proves annoying nonetheless. Still, they put the experience at "90% of the way there." And since much of the gaming industry never gives anything 100% anyway, that's basically a 95% or better. Xbox 360 DivX/XviD Playback Tested (Verdict: It's Almost Perfect) [gizmodo]