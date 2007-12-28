Xbox 360 Games Don't Sell In Japan

New numbers have come from Famitsu, who has broken down Japanese sales figures on the top 50 Xbox 360 games since launch. None of the results are good. While Blue Dragon, an RPG by famous Final Fantasy developer Hironobu Sakaguchi was indeed Japan's most successful 360 title, it only sold 202,740 copies. (So it would seem Microsoft had the idea right, just not the scale). Dead or Alive 4 comes in at number 2 with 108,618 and Halo 3 is all the way back at spot 4 with 82,987.

So what's the grand total of all the top 50 Xbox 360 games sold in Japan? 1,818,924. Ouch. Hit the jump for the full list that's accurate up to Dec 9th, 2007.

Xbox 360 top 50 game sales totals in Japan

1. Blue Dragon - 203,740

02. Dead or Alive 4 - 108,618

03. Ace Combat 6 - 83,045

04. Halo 3 - 82,987

05. Ridge Racer 6 - 73,501

06. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - 72,274

07. Trusty Bell - 70,244

08. Gears of War - 68,270

09. Dead Rising - 68,078

10. Lost Planet - 61,555

11. DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme 2 60544

12. Lost Odyssey - 60,376

13. [email protected] - 48,695

14. Dynasty Warriors 6 - 44,292

15. Assasin's Creed - 41,436

16. Ninetynine Nights - 38,019

17. Forza Motorsports - 2 31,255

18. Rumble Roses XX - 29,187

19. Crackdown - 28,588

20. Culdcept Saga - 27,960

21. Earth Defense Force 3 - 27,087

22. Perfect Dark Zero - 26,085

23. Test Drive Unlimited - 25,788

24. PGR3 - 25,058

25. Beautiful Katamari - 24,186

26. World Soccer Winning Eleven X - 21,904

27. Armored Core 4 - 21,096

28. Dead Rising (Xbox 360 Platinum Collection) - 20,325 (total sales 88,313)

29. [eM]eNCHANT arM - 20,233

30. Saint's Row - 18,593

31. Rainbow Six Vegas - 18,592

32. Oneechanbara vorteX - 18,443

33. Need for Speed Most Wanted - 17,973

34. Bulletwitch - 16,241

35. Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 - 15,994

36. PlayOnline/Final Fantasy XI All-in-One Pack 2006 - 15,754

37. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2008 - 15,090

38. [email protected] (Xbox 360 Platinum Collection) - 14,864 (total sales 63,559)

39. Earth Defense Force 3 (Xbox 360 Platinum Collection) - 14,707 (total sales 41,794)

40. Final Fantasy XI Wings of the Goddess Expansion - 14,412

41. Call of Duty 3 - 14,194

42. Virtua Fighter 5 Live Arena - 13,169

43. Chrome Hounds - 13,110

44. Tenchu Z - 12,974

45. Project Sylpheed - 12,283

46. PGR 4 - 12,237

47. Viva Pinata - 12,184

48. Godfather - 11,670

49. Dynasty Warriors 5 Special - 10,957

50. Bulletwitch (Xbox360 Platinum Collection) - 10,857 (total sales 27,098)



Xbox360 Top50 Lifetime in Japan (Through to 2007 Dec 9th) [via maxconsole]