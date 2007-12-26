Xbox 360 Gets Its Own Devil May Cry 4 Afterthought Bundle

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

dmc4_xbox_360_bundle.jpgXbox 360-only gamers coveting the recently announced PlayStation 3 bundle that packs in Capcom's Devil May Cry 4 in Japan can rest easy—you're getting your own barebones bundle, too!

No, there isn't some super cool Power Glove-esque Devil Bringer controller pack-in, nor is there a sweet limited Nero action figure bonus. Capcom couldn't even be bothered to throw in a t-shirt. It's just the console and the game. I suppose the custom cardboard box will appeal to some, but for 37,800 yen, I'd have expected at the very least a huggable Trish pillow.

Devil May Cry 4 Xbox 360 Premium Package [Game Watch]

