Xbox 360 Gets Its Own Devil May Cry 4 Afterthought Bundle

Xbox 360-only gamers coveting the recently announced PlayStation 3 bundle that packs in Capcom's Devil May Cry 4 in Japan can rest easy—you're getting your own barebones bundle, too!
No, there isn't some super cool Power Glove-esque Devil Bringer controller pack-in, nor is there a sweet limited Nero action figure bonus. Capcom couldn't even be bothered to throw in a t-shirt. It's just the console and the game. I suppose the custom cardboard box will appeal to some, but for 37,800 yen, I'd have expected at the very least a huggable Trish pillow.
Devil May Cry 4 Xbox 360 Premium Package [Game Watch]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink