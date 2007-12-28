Xbox 360 Getting Motion Controls (...thanks?)

According to XboxFamily.com, the Xbox 360 could soon be getting Microsoft-endorsed motion controls. Rumor has it that Microsoft has licensed Gyration to build the peripheral, a company you may know from building a prototype for Nintendo of the now-famous Wiimote. (That's the original prototype pictured here.)
But really, do we need more motion controls right now? I mean, we could certainly use some that work better, but especially if Microsoft is building a separate controller that will only be used for a handful of games, it's doubtful that we'll see anything better than we've already got on other systems.
Microsoft Plans Motion Sensing Controller [via g4tv]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink