Xbox 360 Getting Motion Controls (...thanks?)

According to XboxFamily.com, the Xbox 360 could soon be getting Microsoft-endorsed motion controls. Rumor has it that Microsoft has licensed Gyration to build the peripheral, a company you may know from building a prototype for Nintendo of the now-famous Wiimote. (That's the original prototype pictured here.)

But really, do we need more motion controls right now? I mean, we could certainly use some that work better, but especially if Microsoft is building a separate controller that will only be used for a handful of games, it's doubtful that we'll see anything better than we've already got on other systems.



Microsoft Plans Motion Sensing Controller [via g4tv]