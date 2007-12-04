Xbox 360 Getting Video Ads?

Last Friday, Microsoft released a the comprehensive listing of changes in the newest Xbox 360 update (hit the link below for all of the technical dorkdom you can stand). Gaygamer skimmed the massive list and noticed something peculiar:

Added support for Audio Mute/Unmute for video ads.

Hmm...it looks like Microsoft will be stepping up their advertising a bit. Hopefully it won't become too obnoxious, and thankfully there's a mute option. But I'm thinking that the standard setting should be to "unmute" as opposed to "mute," if you know what I mean. December 2007 System Update [via gaygamer] [image]