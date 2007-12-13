Xbox Australia Go Numbers MAD

Xbox Australia are crowing about some sales figures they've seen fit to disclose. First up, console sales: the 360 has, since launching down here in March 2006, sold over 300,000 consoles, though that's including New Zealand in order to bump the number up to a nice round figure in time for Christmas. They also this week sold the 500,000th "accessory" (again including New Zealand), and say the most popular is the 360's wireless controller, followed by the 360 wheel and, for some godforsaken reason, the wireless network adapter. Consider these facts, and yourself? Armed.