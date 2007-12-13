The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Xbox Australia Go Numbers MAD

chiefjohnny.jpgXbox Australia are crowing about some sales figures they've seen fit to disclose. First up, console sales: the 360 has, since launching down here in March 2006, sold over 300,000 consoles, though that's including New Zealand in order to bump the number up to a nice round figure in time for Christmas. They also this week sold the 500,000th "accessory" (again including New Zealand), and say the most popular is the 360's wireless controller, followed by the 360 wheel and, for some godforsaken reason, the wireless network adapter. Consider these facts, and yourself? Armed.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles