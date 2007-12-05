Xbox Boss Talks Holiday Smack

Don Mattrick? Who the fuck is Don Mattrick? Oh, yeah, he's Peter Moore's replacement. Haven't heard squat from him since he took over nearly six months ago. Turns out that, contrary to our long-held belief, guy's actually got something to say, and what better way to kick things off than to get into a little holiday chest-beating?

On a price-per-value basis, I think we win...relative to Sony and Nintendo. Of course, I'm biased, given the role that I'm in, but if I really think about it using my consumer instincts and the experience that I've had, this is the best blend of performance, price, online and games - by far.

Well, it took you long enough, Don, but for a debut effort we've seen worse.

