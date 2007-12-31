Xbox Live Is Very Sick, Needs A Lie Down

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

getwell.jpgMany readers have let us know over the weekend that, yes, Xbox Live is experiencing difficulties. For some, anyways. For others it's straight-up not working, which at this time of year (ie everyone's at home gaming) is not exactly helpful. Microsoft's Larry Hryb's cap is very much in hand:

You may have noticed that the LIVE service has been having a few issues over the past few days. This includes things like signing in, matchmaking and account recovery. Not everyone has had problems, but I know some of you have and I wanted to give you and update. While the service was never completely offline, problems like this are not acceptable. The entire LIVE team has been working day and night to ensure that you can have a great LIVE experience. While we're not done yet, I wanted to let you know that things are getting better each hour and that no one on the team is going anywhere until the job is done. Thanks for your patience.

So it's not working, and may not be working for a while yet. Bummer. On the bright side, there's sadistic pleasure to be had in knowing whips are cracking against bare skin at Microsoft HQ right now.
Xbox LIVE Status [Microsoft][Image]

