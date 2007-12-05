Xbox Originals Are, Of Course, Region-Locked

What, you thought that Microsoft would suddenly let up on their well-established region-hating principles? Whatever. Just like demos and everything else on Xbox Live, the new Xbox Originals are hitting the internets region-locked, so if for some reason you're just dying to put down Mass Effect and play some Magatama you'll find you're fresh out of lucky juice.
