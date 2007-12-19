X-Play Awards BioShock Game Of The Year

Sometimes not having cable sucks, yet other times it is a blessing in disguise. In this situation? You decide! Apparently the X-Play Best of 2007 Awards aired last night on G4, and BioShock took home top honours in four categories, included the probably coveted Game of the Year category. BS (there's a fun abbreviation) also won for Best Writing, Best Soundtrack, and Best Art Direction. Meanwhile Portal took the Most Original Game and Best New Character (GLaDOS) awards, with the usual suspects such as Rock Band, COD 4, Super Mario Galaxy filling in the rest.

Perhaps the only real upset here is Supreme Commander taking the award for Best Strategy Game in the year that Command and Conquer 3 and World in Conflict were released, but when you get right down to it that really is a matter of taste that I'm sure has sparked countless forum battles by those so inclined to start such. Hit the jump for the full list of winners.