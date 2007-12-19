X-Play Awards BioShock Game Of The Year

Sometimes not having cable sucks, yet other times it is a blessing in disguise. In this situation? You decide! Apparently the X-Play Best of 2007 Awards aired last night on G4, and BioShock took home top honours in four categories, included the probably coveted Game of the Year category. BS (there's a fun abbreviation) also won for Best Writing, Best Soundtrack, and Best Art Direction. Meanwhile Portal took the Most Original Game and Best New Character (GLaDOS) awards, with the usual suspects such as Rock Band, COD 4, Super Mario Galaxy filling in the rest.
Perhaps the only real upset here is Supreme Commander taking the award for Best Strategy Game in the year that Command and Conquer 3 and World in Conflict were released, but when you get right down to it that really is a matter of taste that I'm sure has sparked countless forum battles by those so inclined to start such. Hit the jump for the full list of winners.
Winners of "X-Play Best of 2007 Awards" Announced - BioShock is Videogame of the Year
G4's Fifth Annual Videogame Awards Show Honoured Year's Best in 16 Categories
LOS ANGELES, December 18, 2007 - The best videogames of the year were revealed Monday night during the "X-Play Best of 2007 Awards" on G4. "BioShock" was selected as Game of the Year, one of the four awards the game received during the special year-end episode of "X-Play," the most watched videogame series on television. Two other games also won in multiple categories, with "Portal" receiving Most Original Game and Best New Character accolades and "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" winning Best Shooter and Best Sound Design.
"'BioShock' is one of those rare games that I can see myself playing in 10 years," said Adam Sessler, host, "X-Play." "The story is great, the music is amazing, the art direction is stunning and the overall execution just feels amazingly fresh. There were a ton of amazing games this year, but 'BioShock' was the best."
"The innovations in 'Portal" are simple, but immensely satisfying," said Morgan Webb, host, "X-Play." "There's limitless potential for new types of gameplay and 'Portal' is a great example of what happens when designers come up with truly original concepts."
The "X-Play Best of 2007 Awards" marked the fifth anniversary of the annual awards and the last episode of the series in its current review format. Beginning Monday, Jan. 14 at 8 pm ET/PT, the series will unveil an all-new and expanded format that adds breaking news, demos, videos, interviews and more to the series' celebrated reviews.
The "X-Play Best of 2007 Awards" winners are:
* Game of the Year - BioShock * Most Original Game - Portal * Best Gameplay Innovation - Assassin's Creed (free-running/climbing) * Best Multiplayer Game - Rock Band * Best Action/Adventure Game - Super Mario Galaxy * Best Sports Game - Forza Motorsport 2 * Best Shooter - Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare * Best Role Playing Game - Mass Effect * Best New Character - Portal (GLaDOS) * Best Art Direction - BioShock * Best Animation - Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction * Best Writing/Story - BioShock * Best Original Soundtrack - BioShock * Best Sound Design - Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare * Best Downloadable Content - Pac-Man Championship Edition (XBLA) * Best Strategy Game - Supreme Commander
Past "X-Play" Game of the Year award winners have included Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003), Halo 2 (2004), Resident Evil 4 (2005), and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (2006). For more information on the winners and to watch clips from the "X-Play Best of 2007 Awards," please visit www.g4tv.com/bestof2007.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink