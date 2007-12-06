"X-Play Best of 2007 Awards" Nominees

It's that time of year again when everyone needs to name winners and losers. In my heart, we're all winners. OK, that's a lie. In my heart, about 3% of us are winners. And also in said (speculated) heart, some of these winners have won because they've gotten to play some of the incredible games from this year. X-Play has developed their nominee list for best of 2007 and will announce the winners December 17th on their show (of course). And while X-Play's Game of the Year picks are pretty standard: Mass Effect, Assassin's Creed, BioShock, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Halo 3 and Super Mario Galaxy, it's tough for me to take any GOTY list seriously that excludes Portal and/or Orange Box. Still, they didn't completely miss the mark. Here's their whole list:

Game of the Year * Mass Effect * Assassin's Creed * BioShock * Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare * Halo 3 * Super Mario Galaxy Most Original Game * Assassin's Creed * Portal * Overlord * Crackdown * Zack & Wiki: Quest for Barbaros' Treasure Best Gameplay Innovation * Assassin's Creed (free-running/climbing) * Mass Effect (conversation system) * Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (online level-up system) * Halo 3 (Forge/Replays/Screenshots) * Crackdown (Advanced Co-op features) Best Multiplayer Game * World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade * Team Fortress 2 * Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare * Halo 3 * Rock Band Best Action/Adventure Game * Super Mario Galaxy * Assassin's Creed * Crackdown * God of War II * Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction Best Sports Game * MLB PowerPros * NCAA Football 2K8 * Forza Motorsport 2 * DiRT * Winning Eleven Pro Evolution Soccer 2007 Best Shooter * BioShock * Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare * Halo 3 * Half-Life 2: Episode 2 * Team Fortress 2 Best Role Playing Game * Mass Effect * Final Fantasy VI Advance * The Witcher * Neverwinter Nights 2: Mask of the Betrayer * Titan Quest: Immortal Throne Best New Character * Weighted Companion Cube (Portal) * Saren (Mass Effect) * Andrew Ryan (BioShock) * GLaDOS (Portal) * King Bohan (Heavenly Sword) Best Art Direction * BioShock * Assassin's Creed * Super Mario Galaxy * Mass Effect * Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Best Animation * Assassin's Creed * Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction * Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare * Heavenly Sword * Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Best Writing/Story * BioShock * Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction * The Simpsons Game * Mass Effect * Portal Best Original Soundtrack * Mass Effect * Portal * BioShock * Super Mario Galaxy * Halo 3 Best Sound Design * Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare * Assassin's Creed * Halo 3 * BioShock * Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction Best Downloadable Content * The Elder Scrolls IV: Shivering Isles (XBL) * Pac-Man Championship Edition (XBLA) * Super Stardust HD (PSN) * Carcassonne (XBLA) * Crackdown Download Packs (XBL) Best Strategy Game * World In Conflict * Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts * Supreme Commander * Galactic Civilizations II: Dark Avatar * Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars