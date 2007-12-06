"X-Play Best of 2007 Awards" Nominees

It's that time of year again when everyone needs to name winners and losers. In my heart, we're all winners. OK, that's a lie. In my heart, about 3% of us are winners. And also in said (speculated) heart, some of these winners have won because they've gotten to play some of the incredible games from this year. X-Play has developed their nominee list for best of 2007 and will announce the winners December 17th on their show (of course). And while X-Play's Game of the Year picks are pretty standard: Mass Effect, Assassin's Creed, BioShock, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Halo 3 and Super Mario Galaxy, it's tough for me to take any GOTY list seriously that excludes Portal and/or Orange Box. Still, they didn't completely miss the mark. Here's their whole list:
Game of the Year * Mass Effect * Assassin's Creed * BioShock * Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare * Halo 3 * Super Mario Galaxy
Most Original Game
* Assassin's Creed
* Portal
* Overlord
* Crackdown
* Zack & Wiki: Quest for Barbaros' Treasure
Best Gameplay Innovation
* Assassin's Creed (free-running/climbing)
* Mass Effect (conversation system)
* Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (online level-up system)
* Halo 3 (Forge/Replays/Screenshots)
* Crackdown (Advanced Co-op features)
Best Multiplayer Game
* World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade
* Team Fortress 2
* Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
* Halo 3
* Rock Band
Best Action/Adventure Game
* Super Mario Galaxy
* Assassin's Creed
* Crackdown
* God of War II
* Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
Best Sports Game
* MLB PowerPros
* NCAA Football 2K8
* Forza Motorsport 2
* DiRT
* Winning Eleven Pro Evolution Soccer 2007
Best Shooter
* BioShock
* Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
* Halo 3
* Half-Life 2: Episode 2
* Team Fortress 2
Best Role Playing Game
* Mass Effect
* Final Fantasy VI Advance
* The Witcher
* Neverwinter Nights 2: Mask of the Betrayer
* Titan Quest: Immortal Throne
Best New Character
* Weighted Companion Cube (Portal)
* Saren (Mass Effect)
* Andrew Ryan (BioShock)
* GLaDOS (Portal)
* King Bohan (Heavenly Sword)
Best Art Direction
* BioShock
* Assassin's Creed
* Super Mario Galaxy
* Mass Effect
* Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Best Animation
* Assassin's Creed
* Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
* Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
* Heavenly Sword
* Uncharted: Drake's Fortune
Best Writing/Story
* BioShock
* Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
* The Simpsons Game
* Mass Effect
* Portal
Best Original Soundtrack
* Mass Effect
* Portal
* BioShock
* Super Mario Galaxy
* Halo 3
Best Sound Design
* Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
* Assassin's Creed
* Halo 3
* BioShock
* Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction
Best Downloadable Content
* The Elder Scrolls IV: Shivering Isles (XBL)
* Pac-Man Championship Edition (XBLA)
* Super Stardust HD (PSN)
* Carcassonne (XBLA)
* Crackdown Download Packs (XBL)
Best Strategy Game
* World In Conflict
* Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts
* Supreme Commander
* Galactic Civilizations II: Dark Avatar
* Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink