X-Play Expands

What began back in 1998 as GameSpot TV before morphing to Extended Play and finally X-Play is undergoing yet another metamorphosis next month as the focus shifts from reviews to all-around gaming news show beginning on January 14th. Along with their signature video game reviews, the now-daily show expands to include sneak peaks, interviews, game demos, analysis, and straight-up gaming news. Other new features will include Tips and Tricks from Cheat! (Ah, the Pringles gamer guide *snicker* ) and X-Play Gamer Challenges, which will offer viewers compete on the air for fame and prizes.

"I couldn't be more excited about the direction 'X-Play' is taking," said Adam Sessler, host, "X-Play." "Reviews will still be a big part of the show, but now we're going to make sure that viewers are also updated regularly on everything else going on in the world of video games."

We kinda had that covered Adam, but thanks for the assist! Hit the jump for more info, including the new "X-Play Gaming Update Blog", which could save a lot of time by simply linking here.

"X-Play" Jumps to the Next Level with New Enhanced Format Emphasising Daily, Comprehensive Coverage of the Videogame Industry

New Episodes Featuring Daily Videogame News, Reviews, Interviews, Demos and More Premiere on G4 January 14, 2008 at 8 pm ET/PT

LOS ANGELES, December 12, 2007 - First came the next-generation consoles. Then, the next-gen games. Now, gamers have a next-gen TV series. "X-Play," the most-watched videogame series on television, will unveil an all-new and expanded format in 2008 that adds breaking news, demos, videos, interviews and more to the series' celebrated reviews. The updated "X-Play," featuring an all-new look and all-new content, premieres Monday, January 14, 2008 at 8 pm, only on G4.

New, half-hour episodes of "X-Play" will premiere every weeknight at 8 pm, giving viewers a comprehensive update on each day's videogame-related developments, along with a wide range of new features, including behind-the-scenes sneak peeks at games in development; interviews with industry luminaries; live, hands-on demonstrations of games before they hit store shelves and in-depth analysis of the latest videogame trends.

"Over the past few years, the videogame industry has evolved at a rapid pace"said Neal Tiles, president, G4. "The all-new 'X-Play'will provide greater depth of coverage, furtheringits role as television's most watched resource for videogames."

Hosts Morgan Webb and Adam Sessler, who have earned a reputation for delivering smart, entertaining and on-target reviews, will continue as "X-Play" hosts. As part of the series' relaunch, Adam Sessler has also been named G4's Managing Editor, Games Editorial, making him responsible for the show's overall editorial focus.

"The games, the consoles, the companies and even the players are constantly evolving. So is 'X-Play,'" said Morgan Webb, host, "X-Play." "Every day, we'll give gamers the stories behind the games they love."

In addition to the expanded focus on news and industry trends, new "X-Play" segments and features will include:

* Tips and Tricks from "Cheat!" - "X-Play" will include integration with "Cheat!," G4's videogame tips and tricks series. Each week, host Kristin Holt will deliver the latest updates on achievements, unlockables, level guides, secrets and other cheats from the most popular new games.

* "The MMO Report" - The updated "X-Play" format also includes regular updates from the massively multiplayer online universe. Casey Schreiner, host of g4tv.com's "The MMO Report," will update viewers on the hottest MMO news and trends. Complete episodes of "The MMO Report" will continue to air on g4tv.com.

* "X-Play" Gamer Challenges - Viewers will have a chance to win prizes and compete for gamer pride in an ongoing series of game challenges.

* Hands-On Demos - Gameplay demos will give viewers an exclusive sneak peek at the hottest new games before the titles hit store shelves.

The "X-Play" Web site will undergo significant updates as well, including a new and improved "X-Play" videogame review database featuring thousands of game critiques. A new "X-Play Gaming Update Blog," with up-to-the-minute gaming news, previews and exclusives will also launch, along with a wide variety of more behind-the-scenes features, game trailers and gameplay videos than ever before. "X-Play" will also retain its cutting-edge interactive elements that allow viewers to communicate directly with hosts and other "X-Play" fans. Featured on-screen elements will include live updates highlighting the world's leading gamers as tracked by Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo on their respective consoles.