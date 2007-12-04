Yay! Friend Codes Announced For Smash Bros. Brawl

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

hot_friend_code_action.jpgIt may not have the allure of a new character announcement, say, Mega Man or Bubbles from Clu Clu Land, but I'm sure there are many Super Smash Bros. fans looking forward to inputting a series of Friend Codes in the Wii version. The Smash Bros. Dojo writes today of the exciting, and quite expected, implementation of Friend Codes that make online play in Super Smash Bros. Brawl possible. Absolution from claims of the corruption of minors is just a fun side effect. The Dojo even offers up helpful hints for Friend Code transmission: "Write a note, do it over the phone, or send it by e-mail." Brilliant!

Commence with with "Nooooooo!"-ing.

Friend List [Smash Bros. Dojo - thanks, Paco!]

  • trunk3h Guest

    Yep. Simple.

    Simple is best.

    because 7 step procedures that involve 12 digit number codes is as simple as it comes.

    If there's one thing I can stand its hypocrisy in marketing. Makes me want to spit in thier face and tell them that its just the simple easy to use self produced cleaninf fluid of the 21st century!

    Nintendos online services are dead to me,

    0
  • Kev Munro Guest

    Noooooo!

    I dream of one day having the Xbox Live ease of use on the Wiiiii!

    0
  • loly Guest

    i like this game if you add me i can play all day & night !

    0

