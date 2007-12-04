Yay! Friend Codes Announced For Smash Bros. Brawl

It may not have the allure of a new character announcement, say, Mega Man or Bubbles from Clu Clu Land, but I'm sure there are many Super Smash Bros. fans looking forward to inputting a series of Friend Codes in the Wii version. The Smash Bros. Dojo writes today of the exciting, and quite expected, implementation of Friend Codes that make online play in Super Smash Bros. Brawl possible. Absolution from claims of the corruption of minors is just a fun side effect. The Dojo even offers up helpful hints for Friend Code transmission: "Write a note, do it over the phone, or send it by e-mail." Brilliant!

Commence with with "Nooooooo!"-ing.

Friend List [Smash Bros. Dojo - thanks, Paco!]