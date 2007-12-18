Yet Another Turrican Teased For The Virtual Console

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

mega_turrican.jpgLair developers Factor 5 have already submitted SNES releases Super Turrican and Super Turrican 2 to the Entertainment Software Ratings Board for a Wii Virtual Console release, but we've been sitting on the prospect of those releases for half the year now. This week, another Turrican rating comes to us in the form of Mega Turrican, the Sega Genesis release of the side-scrolling shooter series.

While we've heard whispers that a new Factor 5 developed Turrican game may be in the works, it would seem that Julian Eggebrecht and crew are waiting for something to light a fire under them. What's it gonna take, guys?

ESRB Game Ratings [ESRB]

