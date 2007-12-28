You Will Want These Phantom Hourglass Gashapon

If you're light on funds after Christmas, stop reading. Why? New Zelda gashapon figures. New Phantom Hourglass Zelda gashapon figures. For $3 each, can you say no? Course you can't. Because they're random, we're getting 25. Just to be sure. And no, you can't have our swapsies. Get your own.

