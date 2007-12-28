The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Your Weekly Update On Atari's Financial Woes

atari_logo_150.jpgMan, Atari just can't catch a break. With the exception of the publisher not having its Dragon Ball Z licensing rights retracted by lawsuit, it's just been bad news compounding bad news for the company. It doesn't get any better, as today NASDAQ notified the company that its publicly traded stock may be delisted for having too little market value. We just hope they got the message, as I've heard rumors that they didn't pay their phone bill and the last remaining email server was burned so executives could stay warm. Here's to hoping they can still get one of those "pay as you go" cell phones to stay in touch. They've got until March 20th to sort it out, so keep them in your thoughts and prayers. God bless.

Atari Gets Warning From Nasdaq [Forbes]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles