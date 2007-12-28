Your Weekly Update On Atari's Financial Woes

Man, Atari just can't catch a break. With the exception of the publisher not having its Dragon Ball Z licensing rights retracted by lawsuit, it's just been bad news compounding bad news for the company. It doesn't get any better, as today NASDAQ notified the company that its publicly traded stock may be delisted for having too little market value. We just hope they got the message, as I've heard rumors that they didn't pay their phone bill and the last remaining email server was burned so executives could stay warm. Here's to hoping they can still get one of those "pay as you go" cell phones to stay in touch. They've got until March 20th to sort it out, so keep them in your thoughts and prayers. God bless.

