Zero Punctuation on Mass Effect

As a self-proclaimed Mass Effect fanboy AND Zero Punctuation cult worshipper, I feared the viewing of this clip would either:
a. Make my head explode
or
b. Make my head explode AND cause a chain reaction leading to the destruction of the galaxy, then Universe and then space/time continuum
For whatever reason, both my head and the Universe are still intact. Maybe because this week Yahtzee has upgraded his metaphors to bacon filled sandwiches as opposed to the...less enticing prospects of weeks gone by.
Zero Punctuation [theescapist]
