Zero Punctuation Rocks Guitar Hero III, Asserts Heterosexuality

Every week I fear watching Zero Punctuation. It's true. My tiny mind can't comprehend how "Yahtzee" can maintain the hilarity from week to week, let alone his not-so-subtle poignancy regarding the factors that make a decent game fall short of its potential. So far my fears have been unrequited, and now that I've enjoyed his latest review of Guitar Hero III, I will sleep soundly...until next week...if by "soundly" you mean waking in cold sweats with images of oral to anal barbed wire flossing.

  Radam

    That was the best review EVER!

