Every week I fear watching Zero Punctuation. It's true. My tiny mind can't comprehend how "Yahtzee" can maintain the hilarity from week to week, let alone his not-so-subtle poignancy regarding the factors that make a decent game fall short of its potential. So far my fears have been unrequited, and now that I've enjoyed his latest review of Guitar Hero III, I will sleep soundly...until next week...if by "soundly" you mean waking in cold sweats with images of oral to anal barbed wire flossing.
Zero Punctuation Rocks Guitar Hero III, Asserts Heterosexuality
Comments
That was the best review EVER!