Zero Punctuation "Watery Ejaculate Sandwich" (Assassin's Creed) Edition

Given that we used Yahtzee's "watery ejaculate sandwich" metaphor in the headline, you'd think that he didn't like Assassin's Creed. But actually, he enjoyed the game quite a bit—at a level somewhere between Jericho and Orange Box—which though a wide margin, is clarified by (yet another) "bronze" medal metaphor. We don't have much else to say on the topic, other than now we know why you always go for the gold.

Yahtzee gets stabby with Assassin's Creed [The Escapist]