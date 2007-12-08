Ziff Davis Picks On Tiny Brazilian Site Over Leaked SFIV Pics [Update]

Yesterday a tiny little Brazilian gaming site called Blogeek run by Douglas Pereia stumbled upon some new information and screens of Capcom's Street Fighter IV, which were due to be revealed in the next issue of EGM, which will surely grace bathroom floors across the country when it comes out. Gaming websites around the world - including Kotaku - picked up the story and ran with it. Douglas received the information from an anonymous source, but it all looks and feels legit. Well now said information has been confirmed in the form of a threatening e-mail to Douglas from André Forastieri, the boss of Futuro Comunicação, the publisher of the Brazilian EGM.

"The content you posted in the site blogeek is property of Ziff Davis, given from Capcom only to Ziff Davis and EGM issues, with embargo for the publications. Your publication of this subject is theft of intellectual property and should have immediate legal consequences. Ziff Davis and Futuro want you to cut off the content form your site immediately."

Pereia informed me that a follow up email informed him that Ziff Davis and Capcom lawyers were working to see what they could do to him, and that sales of the Street Fighter IV issue of EGM would suffer from the leak and he was responsible. Pressure is being put on Pereia to reveal his source as well, though Douglas refuses to do so.

UPDATE: Please see this post for comment from Ziff-Davis via EGM editor in chief Dan Hsu. He has, however, removed the post from Blogeek and taken the site down, posting a message on the front page apologizing for the leaked information.

IT WAS NOT OUR INTENTION TO MESS WITH ANYONE. LIKE EVERY NEWS SITE AND BLOG, WE JUST WANTED TO PASS INFORMATION AS SOON AS POSSIBLE FOR THOSE WHO HAVE INTEREST FOR ANY SUBJECT. JUST TO CLARIFY, WE DIDN'T HAVE ANY NDA, AND FAR LESS WE WOULD HACK ANYTHING FROM ZIFF DAVIS. A SOURCE CAME TO US AND PASSED SOME INFOS AND THE TWO PICTURES, AND WE PUBLISHED THEM. ALTHOUGH WE STILL DON'T THINK WE SHOULD, WE REALLY WANT TO APOLOGIZE TO ANYONE WHO GOT HURT WITH THE INCIDENT. ZIFF DAVIS WAS THREATENING US, AND WE ARE REALLY AFRAID, OF COURSE.

The poor guy is terrified. He's been threatened with police visits, lawsuits, and the very wrath of Ziff Davis, all because information that would have eventually been all over the internet wound up all over the internet. While I can understand the frustration of having a major story plastered across every gaming site in creation before the issue hits stands, they really need to focus on dealing with their own security issues instead of closing the barn door after the cows are all gone.

Why pick on Douglas Pereia and Blogeek? Because they know they can. A small site without a very large fan base is much easier to fool with threats than a large website with untold numbers of regular readers. The main gist of this is they want to know his source, and they're trying to strong-arm him into giving it. Just sad.

As of this writing, Kotaku has received no similar threats, despite the pictures and information being available for all to view, right here.