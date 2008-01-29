1080 Carves Its Way To The Virtual Console

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

1080snowbox.jpgOnly one new title for the Wii Virtual Console this week? Guess I might have been mistaken by assuming two was the new three last week, as only one lonely little Nintendo 64 title makes the weekly VC update this time around. Granted it is one hell of an N64 title. 1080 Snowboarding is one of the better reviewed titles for the console, with a 90% average review score according to Game Rankings, and probably one of my favorite snowboard games of all time behind SSX Tricky, which I consider the sweet spot for EA's series. You get eight characters (three hidden), eight tracks, two trick modes, three racing modes, and goodly amount of fun, all for 1,000 Wii points. If any title could carry the VC update by itself, 1080 is probably it. Besides, what else is the snowboarding Wii owner going to play? SSX Blur? Please.

Jan. 28, 2008

Traverse the half-pipe from the comfort of your living room. With this classic game, it's Winter Break all the time. Freestyle through white powder, and school your best pal with your new trick! Did you get air?

This new classic game goes live at 9 a.m. Pacific time. Nintendo adds new games to the Wii Shop Channel every Monday. Wii™ owners with a high-speed Internet connection can redeem Wii Points™ to download the games. Wii Points can be purchased in the Wii Shop Channel or at retail outlets. This week's new game is:

1080°® SNOWBOARDING (N64®, 1-2 players, Rated E for Everyone, 1,000 Wii Points): Hit the slopes for some serious shredding in one of the first truly realistic snowboarding games ever created! Start in the lodge and select from five characters, each with his/her own particular attributes and special tricks. Then take a look at the wide assortment of available boards and choose one that best suits your rider and style. Once you've got the gear, six different modes of play, including Match Race, Trick Attack, and 2-Player Versus, await. Pick a course and get ready to experience a sensation of speed that'll make you forget all about the cold—but it might just send a shiver down your spine. Throw in hidden characters and boards, varying weather and snow conditions, multiple paths through each course, and a variety of tricks to master—topped off with rock-solid play control—and you've got a recipe for winter fun that you can enjoy any time of the year. It's all the fun and excitement of the sport, without the bruises and frostbite!

For more information about Wii, please visit wii.com.

  purplesfinx

    Got nothing on Snowboard kids.

    (This is not a troll post or anything - if you haven't played Snowboard kids and can, give it a try, I had alot of fun with it at my friend's place about 7 years ago. Truly, I haven't played 1080, so I can't compare them.)

    0

