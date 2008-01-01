1UP Reveal Wii Fit Launch Date?

1UP are running a little ditty on Wii Fit, and how it's already sold a whole lotta units in Japan. But that's not the interesting part. No, that comes towards the end of the article, where they pen:

Wii Fit is expected to be one of the year's biggest sellers both in Japan and abroad. North Americans can expect to see the game on May 20th... by which time presumably they'll have that 'plus-sized' Western balance board properly stress tested and ready for use.

May 20th, hmm? Of all the things we previously knew about Wii Fit, a North American release date was not one of them. Could be a mistake, but in case it's not, thanks for the (accidental?) heads-up!

