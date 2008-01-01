The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

1UP's Patrick Klepek Joins MTV Multiplayer

klepek_281x211_update.jpg1Up's former editor Patrick Klepek is now MTV's current...Patrick Klepek. But joining Stephen Totilo to hold down the fort will be no easy task. Seriously, have you ever seen that movie The Devil Wears Prada? Imagine Totilo as Meryl Streep. We're not sure how N'Gai fits in the picture during those Vs. Modes...hmm...we really should have thought this little film metaphor through before typing it all out and refusing to revise. In any case, congrats to Klepek—we wish him the best of luck in his new position.

1Up News Editor Patrick Klepek To Join MTV Multiplayer [mtv]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles