1UP's Patrick Klepek Joins MTV Multiplayer

1Up's former editor Patrick Klepek is now MTV's current...Patrick Klepek. But joining Stephen Totilo to hold down the fort will be no easy task. Seriously, have you ever seen that movie The Devil Wears Prada? Imagine Totilo as Meryl Streep. We're not sure how N'Gai fits in the picture during those Vs. Modes...hmm...we really should have thought this little film metaphor through before typing it all out and refusing to revise. In any case, congrats to Klepek—we wish him the best of luck in his new position.



1Up News Editor Patrick Klepek To Join MTV Multiplayer [mtv]