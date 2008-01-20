20% Off All Games at EB Australia Stores

Kotaku US' Luke Plunkett just forwarded through EB Australia's latest email newsletter, completely with a delectable and tantalising offer.

Yes, it's a good one.

For four days, EB will be offering 20% off all its games, as long as you're able to produce the pictured coupon. Obviously, you'd have to have been signed up for the newsletter at the time this was sent out (which was today, I'm guessing) to take advantage of the deal.

If you'd like to catch the next offer, now might be a good time to get on EB Games' spam list.

Update: My bad. All PC games. Thanks to those who spotted my blunder.