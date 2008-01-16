360 Turok Demo Everywhere But Here

Congratulations Xbox 360 owners! You can now download and play the single player demo of the resurrection of the Turok franchise. Let's take a look at the availability of this 1.17 GB beast.

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan and United Kingdom

Aww pants. Well, everyone else enjoy the demo, while those of us in North America and Japan sulk, drowning our sorrows in our first run blockbuster movies and readily available, adorable little anime dolls. *sigh*

http://majornelson.com/archive/2008/01/15/demo-turok.aspx