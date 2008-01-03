3 Companies Bar EGM From Coverage Following Poor Reviews

In his editorial column in the latest issue of EGM, editor Dan Hsu has named three companies that, thanks to negative reviews coverage, have stopped submitting products to the magazine. Those he names are Ubisoft, Sony's sports game division and Midway's Mortal Kombat team. While there's always been a healthy dose of scepticism surrounding advertiser and publisher pressure on gaming press (particularly in light of recent events), I can't remember the last time a major commercial publication came out and publicly named names like this. Bravo, Dan.
Publishers Get a Taste of "Shoe" [VGM Watch]
